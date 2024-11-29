Indian politician supports sending team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy

India's Rashtriya Janata Dal politician Tejashwi Yadav. — X@TejashwiOffice

As the uncertainty regarding the conduct of ICC's Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan following India's refusal to travel to the country for participation, a politician from the other side of the border has spoken up in favour of Men in Blue's visit.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that politics should not be mixed with sports and that the Indian cricket team should travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Taking a jibe at BJP's Narendra Modi, the politician recalled the time when the Indian prime minister crossed the border "to have biryani".

"If the PM can go there to have biryani, why can’t the Indian cricket team travel for a tournament?” ANI, an Indian news agency, quoted Yadav as saying during a media talk.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to convene a virtual meeting today to deliberate on the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is clouded by uncertainty following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan.

Reliable sources told Geo News that several options are on the table, including holding the tournament in Pakistan without India. However, this scenario is considered highly unlikely due to India's significant commercial value.

One proposal under consideration involves a hybrid model, with Pakistan hosting most matches while games involving India are held in a neutral venue, likely the UAE.

Sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board stated that the PCB has already rejected the hybrid model but a source in ICC insisted on the possibility of it still being an option. If such a model is proposed, the PCB — it is expected — will insist that no Pakistan matches, including the group match against India, are scheduled outside Pakistan.

The PCB has responded to India's firm stance against travelling to Pakistan with equally strong stance, as the cricketing body's Chairman Mohsin Naqvi dismissed the notion of abandoning the country's longstanding stance against financial compensation over hosting rights.

He has also assured the stakeholders that he would advocate for what is in Pakistan cricket’s best interests.