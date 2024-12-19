Real Madrid dominate Pachuca to lift Intercontinental Cup trophy

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward #7 Vinicius Junior poses with his gold ball award during the podium ceremony after the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final football match between Spain's Real Madrid and Mexico's Pachuca at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on December 18, 2024. — AFP

DOHA: Real Madrid secured a commanding 3-0 victory against Mexico’s Pachuca to lift the Intercontinental Cup in Doha on Wednesday.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 37th minute before Rodrygo doubled Madrid’s lead early in the second half. Vinicius sealed a comfortable win for the Spanish and European champions with a late penalty.

France striker Mbappe returned to the Madrid line-up in Doha after missing Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Rayo Vallecano due to a hamstring injury suffered in the Champions League win at Atalanta last week.

Mbappe swept in from close range to break the deadlock after brilliant play from Vinicius Junior, who won the FIFA Best men’s player of the year award a day earlier after missing out on the Ballon d’Or.

Former West Brom and Newcastle forward Salomon Rondon led the attack for CONCACAF Champions Cup winners Pachuca, but they never truly looked capable of an upset and Rodrygo’s fine curling strike from the edge of the area put Madrid in total control.

It was allowed to stand after the referee consulted the pitchside monitor even though Jude Bellingham was in an offside position and appeared to be interfering with the goalkeeper’s line of vision.

Vinicius added a third from the penalty spot six minutes from time following another VAR review after Lucas Vazquez was chopped down in the Pachuca box.

"We knew that after a long trip and playing just one game it’s hard. We struggled at the beginning, but we adapted well," Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde told Spanish television channel Telecinco.

It is Madrid’s second title of the season following their UEFA Super Cup triumph over Atalanta in August.

Carlo Ancelotti won his 15th trophy as Madrid coach, moving him past Miguel Munoz for the most in club history.

"I’m very pleased, very happy. It’s a success. That’s more than anyone else," said Ancelotti.

This was the first edition of the FIFA-backed Intercontinental Cup, which broadly maintains the previous format of the Club World Cup and features the six continental champions.

The latter is being expanded to include 32 teams in 2025 and will now be played every four years. A past version of the Intercontinental Cup ran from 1960 to 2004 involving the champions of Europe and South America.

Madrid won that competition three times and then lifted the Club World Cup on a record five occasions.

They are to due to play Pachuca again at next year’s Club World Cup in the United States, as well as an Al Hilal team including Neymar, and Red Bull Salzburg.

Madrid host Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday in their final game of the year. They will return to the Middle East in early January for the four-team Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.