Champions Trophy: Decision on neutral venue to be made today: PCB chief

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi inspecting the construction work at the National Stadium, Karachi in late-night visit on December 21, 2024. — Screengrab via X/TheRealPCBMedia





Naqvi says a cricketing event being planned for Karachi.

Says National Stadium building to be completed in month.

Signals holding Tri-nation series matches in Karachi.

As ICC Champions Trophy is drawing near, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that a decision on the neutral venue for India's games of the Champions Trophpy 2025 will be finalised by today, emphasising: “We will ensure cricket does not suffer.”

The PCB chief's comments come a couple of days after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the Men's Champions Trophy 2025 would be held under a hybrid model, with India set to play their matches at a neutral venue rather than in the host country, Pakistan.

"India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC Board confirmed," said a statement released by the council.

"This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan)."

Under the agreement, Pakistan will also play at neutral venues in the upcoming ICC tournaments hosted by India.

The agreement will extend to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 hosted by India, and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the statement added.

Talking to the media while visiting the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, the PCB chief revealed that a major event is being planned for Karachi, promising: “Good news awaits the people of Karachi.”

The National Stadium is being renovated as part of the cricket board's preparations for the upcoming mega sports event. The PCB chief arrived at the stadium late night on Saturday and inspected the work on different floors.

He directed to expedite the installation of score screen and LED lights.

The PCB chairman said that the new building of the stadium would be completed within a month, with a parking space being constructed for 2,700 vehicles around the premises.

Naqvi said that the stadium’s fences are being replaced to avoid blocking the view of live action during matches, adding that LED lights are being installed and that a new screen will be installed by January 25.

“A match of a tri-nation series could be hosted at the National Stadium ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025," he announced.

Replying to a question regarding Pakistan's former head coach — a former Australian cricketer — Jason Gillespie, the PCB chairman clarified: “The head coach’s role is to coach the team, while the selection committee is supposed to select players."

Jason was included as a member of the selection committee but was not given full authority over selections, he added.

Answering a question regarding batter Fakhar Zaman, he said that the selection committee would decide about him, adding: “Those who perform well will play for Pakistan.”