Uncapped Sufiyan named in Pakistan squad for final South Africa ODI

Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem celebrates taking five wickets in second T20I against Zimbabwe on December 03, 2024 — AFP

JOHANNESBURG: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday made three changes to its squad for the third and final one-day international (ODI) against South Africa.

The Green Shirts, who lead the three-match series 2-0, made the changes to their lineup as middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir, pacer Mohammad Hasnain and emerging uncapped left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem replaced Muhammad Irfan Khan, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed, respectively.

Left-arm spinner earned his place in the lineup on the back of stellar performances in the recently-held T20I series against Zimbabwe, the highlight of which was his record bowling figures of 5/3.

The move is a part of the PCB’s objective to give opportunities to emerging talent, while at the same time, ensuring rotation of the players.

Despite getting out for a duck in each of the first two ODIs, right-handed opener Abdullah Shafique, managed to retain his place in the lineup and will continue to open the innings for the Green Shirts alongside in-form Saim Ayub, with star batter Babar Azam to follow.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha and returning Tayyab Tahir form the middle-order.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Pakistan’s bowling attack, further comprised of Naseem Shah, Hasnain and Sufiyan.

Pakistan’s playing XI for third ODI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Sufiyan Muqeem.