Uncapped Sufiyan named in Pakistan squad for final South Africa ODI

This move is part of PCB’s objective to give opportunities to emerging talent

December 22, 2024

Pakistans Sufiyan Muqeem celebrates taking five wickets in second T20I against Zimbabwe on December 03, 2024 — AFP
JOHANNESBURG: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday made three changes to its squad for the third and final one-day international (ODI) against South Africa.

The Green Shirts, who lead the three-match series 2-0, made the changes to their lineup as middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir, pacer Mohammad Hasnain and emerging uncapped left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem replaced Muhammad Irfan Khan, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed, respectively.

Left-arm spinner earned his place in the lineup on the back of stellar performances in the recently-held T20I series against Zimbabwe, the highlight of which was his record bowling figures of 5/3.

The move is a part of the PCB’s objective to give opportunities to emerging talent, while at the same time, ensuring rotation of the players.

Despite getting out for a duck in each of the first two ODIs, right-handed opener Abdullah Shafique, managed to retain his place in the lineup and will continue to open the innings for the Green Shirts alongside in-form Saim Ayub, with star batter Babar Azam to follow.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha and returning Tayyab Tahir form the middle-order.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Pakistan’s bowling attack, further comprised of Naseem Shah, Hasnain and Sufiyan.

Pakistan’s playing XI for third ODI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Sufiyan Muqeem.

