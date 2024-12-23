Bollywood star Tabu reflects on 'Dune: Prophecy' role

 
December 23, 2024

Tabu, a well-known Bollywood actress, opened up about the role she landed in the HBO Max series Dune: Prophecy.

During an interview with Variety, she said, “I just got an email one day from my agents and my managers telling me that Alison and Anna were the showrunners and the directors on the show wanted to cast me for this particular role."

“I just loved the character and the potential of this character. I knew that this is my world, and this I would enjoy doing," the Crew star recalled the Zoom meeting with the creative time of the show.

The 53-year-old also pointed out in the prequel series that “I think it’s the first time ever in my career, or at least in the past 20 years or so, that I was working with people who I never met before, who have never worked with before, [in] a place that I’ve never been to before."

However, Tabu is not new to international stardom, as she previously appeared in several hit foreign movies, such as The Namesake, A Suitable Boy, and Life of Pi.

