Agha Salman, Saim Ayub rise in latest ICC ODI rankings

Saim Ayub and Salman Agha put up a valuable partnership during first ODI between South Africa and Pakistan in Paarl on December 17, 2024. — AFP

Pakistan's cricketing talents, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha, have progressed in the latest ICC rankings for both the white-ball and red-ball formats following their impressive performances in recent matches.

Emerging batter Saim, who earned the Player of the Series award following Pakistan's 3-0 series win against South Africa, climbed up an impressive 57 spots to claim the 23rd position with 603 rating points.

His exceptional showing, highlighted by two centuries in the series, has cemented his place among the top players in international cricket.



Vice-captain Agha also showed significant improvement, moving up 28 spots to 80th with 468 rating points.

In the ICC ODI batter rankings, Pakistan's skipper Mohammad Rizwan rose to three places, advancing from 24th to 21st with 612 rating points.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique, who endured a difficult series with three consecutive ducks, dropped 21 places to 98th.

Pakistan’s opening batters, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, saw a minor dip, each dropping one spot to 17th and 19th, respectively.

Babar Azam continues to dominate the ODI rankings, holding the number-one position, with India's Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill occupying the second and third spots.

In the ODI bowling rankings, Haris Rauf slipped from 15th to 16th, while Mohammad Wasim Jr sits at 61st.

Naseem Shah has made a notable rise, jumping 10 places from 61st to 51st, while Mohammad Nawaz has dropped six places to 73rd.

Rashid Khan retains the top position in the ODI bowler rankings, with Shaheen Afridi falling to third, surpassed by India’s Kuldeep Yadav in second.

In T20I rankings, Babar and Rizwan maintained their positions at sixth and eighth, respectively, while Saim moved up one place to 57th.

Despite being out of action, Fakhar and Iftikhar Ahmed have climbed one spot to 68th and 78th, respectively.

Australia’s Travis Head leads the T20I batter rankings, followed by England’s Phil Salt and India’s Tilak Varma.

Shaheen dropped two places in the T20I bowler rankings, now sitting at 23rd with 599 rating points. Haris Rauf also saw a decline, slipping to 28th.

Young pacer Abbas Afridi dropped one place to 43rd, while Shadab Khan improved slightly, moving up two places to 69th.

In the Test rankings, Babar moved up two spots in the Test batter rankings, reaching 15th with 670 rating points.

Agha and Rizwan have improved to 18th and 19th, respectively.

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique have both seen a decline, dropping to 44th and 50th, respectively.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, currently out of international action, has seen a rise in his rankings, reaching 72nd.

In the Test bowling rankings, Noman Ali has moved up one place to 9th, while Afridi remains in 18th.

Hasan Ali and Sajid Khan retained their positions at 38th and 40th, respectively. Naseem Shah is ranked 41st, while Abrar Ahmed and Khurram Shehzad remain at 58th and 60th.

India's Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the Test bowler rankings, followed by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood.