Pakistani players dominate Scottish Junior Open with 4 titles

Pakistan's Sohail Adnan and Spain’s Itzel Reguero Garcia. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani junior squash players delivered an impressive performance at the Scottish Junior Open Squash 2024 in Edinburgh, clinching four titles and securing three third-place finishes across various age categories, highlighting the growing dominance of Pakistan’s young talent in international squash.

In the Boys' U13 final, Sohail Adnan showcased flawless skill and composure as he outplayed Spain’s Itzel Reguero Garcia in straight games. Sohail’s commanding 11-3, 11-5, 11-6 victory highlighted his technical prowess and strategic play.

Meanwhile, Huzaifa Shahid demonstrated great nerve control in the Boys' U15 final, engaging in a five-game contest against Singapore’s Rehaan Singh. Despite losing two closely contested games, Huzaifa held his nerve to emerge victorious with scores of 11-6, 11-6, 8-11, 11-13, and 11-7.

Pakistan's Huzaifa Shahid and Singapore’s Rehaan Singh. — Provided by the reporter

Azan Khan continued Pakistan’s dominance in the Boys' U17 category, overcoming Switzerland’s Leandro Vogel in another interesting encounter. He maintained control to seal the title with a 11-9, 11-2, 9-11, 11-6 victory.

In the Girls' U13 final, Mahnoor Ali was in top form as she defeated India’s Divyanshi Jain in straight games. Mahnoor’s confident performance, in an 11-5, 11-5, 11-7 victory, highlighted her potential as a rising star in Pakistan’s squash circuit.

Pakistan's Mahnoor Ali and India's Divyanshi Jain. — Provided by the reporter

Sakhi Khan Tareen secured third place in the Boys' U19 category after receiving a walkover against New Zealand’s Freddie Jameson.

In the Girls' U15 category, Sehrish Ali claimed third place by defeating England’s Karen Mills in four games. Sehrish’s focused gameplay and consistent shot selection earned her a 11-6, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5 victory, ensuring a podium finish.

Mehwish Ali earned third place in the Girls' U17 category, recovering from a slow start to defeat Eloise Levin. After dropping the opening game, Mehwish fought back to win 4-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-4.

Experts believe that four titles and three podium finishes at the Scottish Junior Open highlights the country’s young talent pool in squash that needs to be developed properly.