Shadab, Fakhar, Imam's comeback 'likely' for Champions Trophy

(From left to right) Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan. — Reuters/AFP/File

KARACHI: The ninth edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy, famously known as the Mini World Cup, will be held from February 19 to March 9, 2025, in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Teams have started announcing their squads for the event, and it is expected that the defending champions, Pakistan, will include seven batsmen, four fast bowlers, three spinners, and one wicketkeeper in their squad.

Reports say that Mohammad Rizwan will be the sole wicket-keeper for Pakistan in the mega event. Usman Khan, who was included as the second wicketkeeper in the squad during the South Africa one-day international (ODI) series, is unlikely to make it to the Champions Trophy squad.

For the pace attack, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf are likely to be included in the squad with Mohammad Hasnain also in contention for the fourth fast bowler spot.

In terms of spinners, it is expected that Shadab Khan, the former vice-captain and Test all-rounder, will make a strong return to the squad alongside Abrar Ahmed and Sufyan Moqim.

Shadab Khan, who was dropped from the national team after the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA in June 2024, has not been selected for Pakistan's tours to Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. However, he was retained in the Pakistan Cricket Board's Central Contract for the 2024-25 season in Category C.

After being dropped from the team, Shadab Khan played five matches in the Champions One-Day Cup for the Panthers, scoring 120 runs and taking 5 wickets off 192 balls. In the Champions T20 Cup, he played six matches, scoring 24 runs and taking only 18 balls.

Imam-ul-Haq, the 29-year-old left-handed opening batsman, is also expected to make a comeback in the Champions Trophy. Imam has scored 3,138 runs at an average of 48.27 in 72 international ODIs for Pakistan. His last 50-over game was against South Africa on October 27, 2023, in the ICC World Cup.

After being dropped, Imam scored 212 runs in four matches at an average of 53.00 in the Champions One-Day Cup, and in the Champions T20 tournament, he scored 256 runs at an average of 36.67 in nine matches for the Lions.

Another major expectation is the return of the aggressive opener Fakhar Zaman. The 34-year-old left-handed batsman, who has played 82 international ODIs for Pakistan, is subject to fitness requirements as per his central contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board. Fakhar was not selected for the tours of Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, but he recently impressed in the Champions T20 tournament, scoring 303 runs at an average of 30.30 in 10 matches, including two half-centuries.

Thus, the return of Shadab, Imam and Fakhar Zaman to the squad for the Champions Trophy appears to be highly probable.