Aamer Jamal dropped for second Test against South Africa

The second Test of the ICC Test Championship between Pakistan and South Africa is set to begin on Friday at Newlands, Cape Town.

Following a two-wicket loss in the first Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion, the Pakistan team is expected to make just one change for the second Test.

Right-arm fast bowler Mir Hamza will replace left-arm fast bowler Aamer Jamal in the 11-member squad, sources said.

Jamal, hailing from Mianwali, took two important wickets in the first innings of the Centurion Test, dismissing South African captain Temba Bavuma and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

However, he has come under heavy criticism for bowling only one over in the second innings. According to reports, the team management has decided to bring in left-arm fast bowler Hamza in place of Jamal for the second Test.

On the other hand, despite the pitch being favourable for spinners, it seems unlikely that Pakistan will include a spinner in the playing XI.

It is expected that left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, who took 20 wickets at an average of 13.85 in two Tests against England in October 2024, may not make it to the playing XI.

The team management is keen on including all-rounder Agha Salman as a spinner. Salman has taken 16 wickets at an average of 58.75 in 18 Test matches.

In the recent three-match ODI series between the two teams, South Africa was bowled out for 248 runs in response to Pakistan's total of 329 runs in the second ODI. In that match, Salman took 1 wicket for 71 runs in 10 overs.