South Africa secure 10-wicket victory over Pakistan to whitewash Test series

Pakistan avoid innings defeat by scoring 478.

South Africa claimed place in World Test Championship final.

Proteas win seven Tests in a row, their second-best run ever.

South Africa grabbed a dominating victory over Pakistan by 10 wickets to whitewash the two-match Test series at Newlands stadium, Cape Town, on Monday.

Chasing a modest target of 58, the Proteas openers easily surpassed the target in 7.1 overs.

David Bedingham played a brilliant knock, scoring 44 from 30 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes, while Aiden Markram contributed 14 from 13 deliveries.

Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 478 in their second innings, following on after being dismissed for 194 in reply to South Africa's massive 615.

The visitors began Day 4 with Khurram Shahzad falling to Marco Jansen for 18, leaving Pakistan at 235/2.

Kamran Ghulam added 28 before being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada, leaving the score at 278/3.

Shakeel and Masood steadied the innings with a 51-run stand, but Rabada’s fiery spell dismissed Shakeel for 23.

Masood, who played a captain’s knock of 145, was trapped LBW by Kwena Maphaka, reducing Pakistan to 329/5.

Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan fought back with an 88-run partnership, taking Pakistan beyond South Africa’s total, but Rizwan’s dismissal for 41 triggered another collapse.

Salman fell for 48, leaving Pakistan at 441/7.

Mir Hamza and Aamer Jamal added 37 runs for the eighth wicket, but Jamal fell to Maharaj, leaving Pakistan at 478/8.

Hamza was the final wicket to fall, ending the innings at 478 in 122.1 overs.

Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada led the bowling attack with three wickets each, while Marco Jansen and Kwena Maphaka picked up two and one respectively.

Masood’s century stood as a highlight for Pakistan, while Babar Azam contributed with 81 on Day 3. South Africa's disciplined bowling maintained their control throughout the match.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka