Ariana Grande recalls consequences of filming 'Victorious': 'Quite strange'

Ariana Grande recalls struggle of filming 'Victorious': 'Quite strange'

Ariana Grande has shared insight into her struggle of working in the Hollywood industry at an early age.

While chatting with BBC World Service's 'Arts Hour, the Wicked actress candidly recalled filming Victorious in her teens.

“Playing Cat Valentine was my very first experience getting absolutely lost in a character, I loved it so much,” the songstress began by saying.

Referring to her co-star, Elizabeth Gillies, of the musical sitcom, which ran from March 27, 2010 to February 2, 2013, she continued, “My best friend Liz Gillies had the same experience with Jade, her character.”

“There were so many beautiful things that we learned. But I think being in this industry, you need that support. Every single thing about it is quite strange and is quite alien.”

“Even just the experience of acting in and of itself, you're not yourself. It's a very strange thing. Just working like an adult as a child is an adjustment as well.”

Recalling her packed schedule of that time, Grande said, “Doing school in a little tiny room and having to take certain exams to graduate early so you can work adult hours sooner.”

“These are all choices that we made. But it definitely, I think, this industry should be a more protected place for kids, for adults, for anyone."

Before concluding, the 7 Ring singer shared, "I worry about those who don't have that support and it's something I hope we can be a part of positive part of that change together by talking about it."