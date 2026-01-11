Jessie Buckley reflects on her experience working with Chloe Zhao

Jessie Buckley has nothing but praises for her director Chloe Zhao.

Buckley has starred in Zhao’s Oscar-tipped film, Hamnet, opposite to Paul Mescal.

Earlier this week, the Irish actress won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress. During her acceptance speech, Buckley also sang praises for her director and give a humorous and heartfelt shout-out to her co-star, Mescal.

Later, in conversation with the media in press room of ceremony, Buckley said, “Chloe Zhao has reminded me what it is to be an artist, as an actress.”

“When you start, you’re just so glad to get a job. You can’t quite believe it. And that’s the beginning of your kind of training, is you watch,” she added. “You’re watching these other actors and directors and filmmakers about how to do it, and you start creating your own craft, your own artistry.”

Sharing her on set experience with the director, The Bride! star continued, “And Chloé Zhao asked me to step into her world as an artist and to work like that. It’s been one of the most profound and special experiences of my life.”

“She’s so singular and she’s a truly feminine, brilliant leader, and I love her,” Buckley lauded.

Up next, Buckley is nominated in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

The event is scheduled to air live on CBS on January 11.