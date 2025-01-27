Reese Witherspoon recalls being chosen as jury foreman after 'Legally Blonde'

'Legally Blonde' Reese Witherspoon recalls hilarious two-week trial

Reese Witherspoon shared a hilarious story about being chosen as foreman during jury duty.

While speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Reese recalled a fun incident when she was selected for a two-week trial involving a dog bite case.

The actress, who played Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, said, “Well listen, I did not want to do jury duty. But I remember it was after Legally Blonde. It was probably like seven years after Legally Blonde, I got called for jury duty and it was in Beverly Hills.”

She admitted, “I thought, ‘Surely they’re not gonna pick me.’ They picked me for a long trial, y'all. It was probably two weeks. I was on the jury," adding that “it was a dog bite case but it was very clear, I was very invested in this case.”

Reese explained that “We went every day and then we went to deliberation and so at the very end they say, ‘Okay, well somebody in this group has to be the foreman’ and they all unanimously are like, ‘Her.’”

“I was like, ‘Y’all this is really upsetting. I definitely did not go to law school, I didn’t finish college.’ I played a lawyer in a movie once but they fully made me the foreman and I started realizing people don’t know much about the law.”

However, Reese shared how some jurors believed the defendant was guilty based solely on their dislike of her appearance.

She hilariously concluded with “What did your mother always tell you, don’t put your hand in a dog fight.”