'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has sparked reactions as she attended a historic event with husband Prince William in London.

Kensington Palace shared adorable photos of Kate and William on Instagram following their emotional reunion, saying “Marking Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.”

Reacting to Kate Middleton’s appearance, one royal fan said: “Lovely to see Kate back in action. I'm go glad she's feeling better.”

Another said, “Congratulations UK! They have a beautiful future queen that everyone loves, with a warm heart and a smile that illuminates.”

“Thank you for being so kind & helpful,” the third reacted.

The fourth commented, “Just want to praise The Princess of Wales for being present today. She is still recovering, but decided to attend today because she recognizes the importance of this day. You can see how much she valued listening to the survivors in these photographs. She will be a wonderful Queen! I hope she is recovering well.”