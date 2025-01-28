 
Geo News

'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move

Kensington Palace shares adorable photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William on Instagram

By
Web Desk
|

January 28, 2025

Wonderful Queen Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move
'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has sparked reactions as she attended a historic event with husband Prince William in London.

Kensington Palace shared adorable photos of Kate and William on Instagram following their emotional reunion, saying “Marking Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.”

Reacting to Kate Middleton’s appearance, one royal fan said: “Lovely to see Kate back in action. I'm go glad she's feeling better.”

Another said, “Congratulations UK! They have a beautiful future queen that everyone loves, with a warm heart and a smile that illuminates.”

“Thank you for being so kind & helpful,” the third reacted.

The fourth commented, “Just want to praise The Princess of Wales for being present today. She is still recovering, but decided to attend today because she recognizes the importance of this day. You can see how much she valued listening to the survivors in these photographs. She will be a wonderful Queen! I hope she is recovering well.”

Lady Louise follows in Queen Elizabeth footsteps with major move
Lady Louise follows in Queen Elizabeth footsteps with major move
Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign video
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign
Jenna Dewan breaks silence after finalizing divorce from Channing Tatum
Jenna Dewan breaks silence after finalizing divorce from Channing Tatum