Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids

Prince Harry released an emotional statement in first video message after his friend revealed his plans to return to the U.K. with Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex made a heartfelt plea in his recorded message as he asked for “support” just days after his monumental win against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers.

In the new video, Harry could be seen asking the public to send in their nominations for this year's WellChild Awards, a charity close to the Duke of Sussex’s heart.

"They allow us to shine a spotlight on the remarkable stories of strength, resilience and courage that they demonstrate every single day,” he said of the charity.

“And this year is especially significant as we celebrate the 20th WellChild Awards,” Meghan Markle’s husband said in his emotional message, as per Hello! Magazine.

Prince Harry continued: "It is a true privilege to honour the bravery and compassion of this incredible community. And to make this happen, we need your help to nominate the exceptional people who inspire you every single day.

"Your support can make all the difference. Please join us in recognising the amazing individuals who will be honored at the 2025 WellChild Awards!"

This comes after a friend of Harry told the magazine that he wants Archie and Lilibet to “know his home country,” as he takes on his fight against the UK government over security concerns.

“He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work,” he said.

"The next case is fundamentally important to him in terms of his family," said another source.