Demi Moore puts Bruce Willis comfort at 'top of her list of priorities'

Demi Moore is prioritizing time with Bruce Willis even as she enjoys attention in Hollywood

Even as her career is seeing new heights after The Substance, Demi Moore prioritizes spending time with ailing ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Demi is reportedly helping out Bruce Willis’ current wife Emma Heming in taking care of the actor as his dementia worsens.

“She's handling all the new attention and awards buzz so gracefully while keeping Bruce's comfort at the very top of her list of priorities," an insider said, per Radar Online.

The mole continued: "It can look kind of performative when the family posts pictures of Bruce surrounded by Emma, Demi or their daughters, but it's coming from a genuine place.”

"Demi isn't doing this for clicks or public relations, she's doing it because Bruce deserves to be appreciated and around his family during this difficult period,” they remarked.

"She's convinced she is making a difference by staying by his side even though he's not able to communicate much beyond a chuckle or a grin," they added.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.