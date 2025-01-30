Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner proved critics 'wrong'

 
Sources say Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship also talks about marriage

January 30, 2025

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been going strong as many initially believed their relationship is a "fling."

The couple have proved the critics "wrong" as they were recently spotted in Paris — where reportedly they first met — enjoying dinner with friends at Bar des Prés restaurant.

“It’s hard to believe Kylie and Timothée have been together for two years, especially when you consider what different worlds they come from,” a source told Life & Style.

“Certainly no one in his life expected them to go the distance, everyone assumed it was just a fling. But they’re proving the critics totally wrong.”

The romance between them reached an extent where the insider noted they were mulling marriage as Kylie would “100 percent love ” to start a family with the leading man."

“Getting married was never that important to her, but that was before she met Timothée. If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon," the source concluded.

