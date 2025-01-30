 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle standing in Hollywood revealed after bombshell article

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffers huge blow after Vanity Fair bombshell article

Web Desk
January 30, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle standing in Hollywood revealed after bombshell article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered a huge blow after leading American magazine published a scathing article against the duo.

The article published by Vanity Fair on the five-year anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from the Royal family exposed Meghan’s behaviour with her employees.

One of her former staff told the publication that working for the Duchess was "really awful,” and claimed that some of the employees needed “long-term therapy" after leaving.

Discussing the article, royal expert Maureen Callahan claimed that it shows Harry and Meghan’s diminished standing in Hollywood.

Appearing on Recollections May Vary with host Kinsey Schofield, she said, "This cover story has a lot of teeth which is something most publications no longer have."

"Vanity Fair thought that they could take a wrecking ball to these two and just obliterate them, it tells you everything we need to know about where they stand in the industry.

“Whether it's publishing, podcasting, streaming. It followed the Hollywood Reporter story, which basically said Hollywood is done with them."

