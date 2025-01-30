Princess Eugenie, Beatrice suffer due to ‘toxic' Prince Andrew's reputation

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice would not be given more Royal responsibilities due to the bad reputation of their “disgraced” father, Prince Andrew, claimed an expert.

After royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed that the York sisters could be bestowed with new Royal roles, another expert has dismissed them, citing Andrew’s “toxic” reputation.

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that Eugenie and Beatrice will not be doing more Royal duties.

"The sisters occasionally do royal duties or attend events,” the expert told the publication. "I can't see them doing more, but it could change."

"The problem is the York brand has a toxic theme,” Fitzwilliams added.

On the sisters maintaining their relationship with Andrew despite his multiple scandals, the expert said it is “impossible” they would ever distance themselves from the Duke.

"It's impossible, that's the problem,” he said. “They have their own jobs and happily married. It's very difficult from their point of view.”

"But equally, the royals have to bear in mind the public relations consequences with absolutely anything to do with the Yorks. I don't see their work increasing.

"So in different circumstances, if Andrew were still a working royal, then most certainly I would have thought Beatrice and Eugenie could have done more."