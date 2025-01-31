Prince William's alter ego responds to his admirers?

Prince William recently visited Earthshot finalist Nature Metrics, an organization that combines biodiversity data to provide robust, actionable nature intelligence at scale on an easy-to-use platform.

Multiple pictures from the Prince of Wales' visit were shared on the official account of William and Nature Metrics.

In the photos, the future king is seen wearing a lab coat while handling instruments during his visit.

The photos shared on Instagram received some interesting comments with on user saying "Dr. Prince of Wales, we see you!". A majority of the Prince's followers admired him for looking handsome in the medical coat.

Although the royals usually do not respond to the replies in the comments section of their Instagram post no matter how much they are praised, the user calling him Dr. Prince of Wales elicited a reaction from an account, "Prince William of Wales."

The account is not officially linked to Prince William but a look at the Instagram profile of the person behind it gives the impression that it's some how connected to the royal.

The person behind the account call themselves a publicist and Meet and Greet Manager to Prince William, and it mentions the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales in the profile.

The account also contains a link to the documentaries and interviews of senior members of the British royal family.

It's still not confirmed if the Prince William and Kate Middleton have anything to do with it.