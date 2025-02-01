King Charles strong warning to Prince Andrew revealed

A royal expert has apparently disclosed King Charles strong warning to his brother Prince Andrew amid their ongoing rift over Royal Lodge.

The warning has been disclosed by royal expert Matt Wilkinson after the monarch decided to withdraw Prince Andrew's funding in order to mount pressure on him and send him a clear message.

According to the Scottish Daily Express, the royal expert while speaking on Channel 5’s Prince Andrew: Where Did All the Money Go?, said "Charles knows it’s a bad look for lots of money to be spent on Andrew.

"He doesn’t like Andrew being seen out looking happy, driving about, waving at people, having an excellent life."

The royal expert further said that by cutting allowance of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's father, the king wanted to warn him to "go fund it himself".

Wilkinson said: "So by removing the funding that he gives him, the annual stipend that he would receive, and the money that he would pay for the security, that puts more pressure on Andrew.

"So Charles has said ‘okay, go fund it yourself’."