Ryan Reynolds' shocking statement about Justin Baldoni revealed

Director and actor Justin Baldoni has escalated his ongoing legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

On Saturday, February 1, Baldoni released a series of text messages through his newly launched website, thelawsuitinfo.com, as part of a 224-page legal complaint against the couple.

The documents, available on the website under “Amended Complaint” and “Timeline of Relevant Events,” include messages allegedly sent by Reynolds, in which he praised Baldoni as a "stand-up person" and a "wonderful collaborator" with Lively.

According to US Weekly, in the messages, Reynolds reportedly expressed excitement about the project and even requested an adjustment in the film’s shooting schedule to reunite with his family sooner.

Moreover, Baldoni’s legal team previously announced the website’s launch, asserting that he has "the right to defend himself with the truth."

Additionally, this development followed Lively’s December 2024 lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment, allegations he has denied, as per the publication.

In response, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios have sued Lively, Reynolds, and Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloan, for civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy, seeking $400 million in damages.

Furthermore, Lively has denied the claims and is pursuing a dismissal of the lawsuit.