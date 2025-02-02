Photo: Sharon Stone makes shock admission about her lineage: 'Royal'

Sharon Stone recently discovered that she has royal lineage.

The actress became aware of this last month while she was appearing on Finding Your Roots, where Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. her royal roots.

Speaking of this discovery, Sharon told the Us Weekly, “I think it feels particularly good, particularly because my royal lines go through France.”

For those unversed, in this television series “the Harvard professor continues his quest to "get into the DNA of American culture.’”

“In each episode, celebrities view ancestral histories, sometimes learn of connections to famous/infamous people, discover secrets, and share the emotional experience with viewers. Analyzing genetic code, DNA diagnosticians trace bloodlines and occasionally debunk long-held beliefs.”

“My grandparents founded France,” she claimed.

Sharon went on to explain, “King Hugh and Queen Nora founded France.”

“[It] is the place that’s very dear to my heart. It’s, like, a second home to my home,” she gushed.

“All the princes and princesses through Burgundy were my relatives. That’s really beautiful and it’s really touching .I think if my father was alive to know that he had princely heritage, it would really touch his heart,” the star continued.

In conclusion, she expressed, “But whether he knew it or not, my father had the air of kings.”