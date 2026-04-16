Hailey Bieber shuts down twisted belief about herself after new confession

Hailey Bieber addressed the weird beliefs about herself circulating online, in a new interview – including the ones about her being fame-hungry.

The 29-year-old supermodel sat down for a candid conversation with Interview Magazine for her cover story, and discussed how the internet believes that she calls the paparazzi on herself.

The Rhode Beauty founder said, “Historically we've seen that paparazzi are awful. I don't think it's gotten any better or any worse. The spirit behind it is very dark and I don't think it's something that anybody asks for in this world, so I find it really funny when I'll see people online being like, 'She calls the paparazzi on herself every day.' It's so icky."

The editor-in-chief asserted, "For the record, people, she's not calling the paps,"and the skincare mogul confirmed, "No."

This comes after Hailey’s long and complicated history with social media, and social media critics. Due to her highly publicised life as a public figure, and Justin Bieber’s wife, the media personality has had to face some battles online.

Elsewhere in the same cover story, it was revealed that Hailey, being someone who goes after what she wants, approached the editor of the magazine at a Hollywood gathering and the project came to light.

While the magazine highlighted it as a positive quality about the star, social media critics slammed her for being “fame-hungry” and “trying hard to stay relevant.”

However, despite the negative attention this was not Hailey’s first cover story and many fans also applauded her determination to actively pursue what she wants.