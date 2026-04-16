Future sued by ex-girlfriend seeking child support: Report

Future is believed to have fathered at least seven children

Future is facing new legal drama.

The rapper, born Nayvadius Cash, has been hit with a paternity lawsuit filed by an ex who claims he is the father of her 9-year-old son, TMZ reported on April 15.

The case was brought by Layla Sanad in Florida months ago, where she is seeking to legally establish paternity and secure child support — including two years of retroactive payments. Sanad alleges she was in a relationship with the artist and that they share a son, identified in court filings as K.W., born in 2017.

Future, however, is pushing back on where the case should be handled. In January 2026, he filed documents asking for the Florida case to be dismissed in favour of Arizona, arguing it is “a more convenient forum” since Sanad and the child have lived there. A ruling on that request has not yet been made.

In his previous Arizona filing, the Life Is Good hitmaker reportedly acknowledged paternity of a child named Kash Wilburn and claimed he has been voluntarily paying $3,500 a month in support.

The legal dispute adds another layer to Future’s already complex personal life. The artist is believed to have at least seven children, including a son with Ciara. The former couple got engaged in 2013 but split just months after welcoming their child, with Ciara later moving on and building a family with NFL star Russell Wilson.