Meghan Markle desperate for ‘influential endorsement’ amid growing criticism

Meghan Markle is reportedly desperate for some “influential endorsement” amid mounting hate since Vanity Fair published their scathing article against her.

According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex’s efforts to build stronger ties with the Kardashians, particularly with Kim Kardashian, have hit a roadblock.

An insider told Closer Magazine that the reality TV megastar has been unresponsive to Meghan’s attempts to reach out.

They revealed that Meghan shared that she is struggling to find new connections as she navigates the challenges of her Hollywood career amid growing hate.

“Meghan needs all the A-list friends she can get right now,” the insider said. “It’s obviously a pivotal time as far as her Hollywood ambitions go, but she’s finding out the hard way that these ultra famous types have extremely busy lives, and their social circles are already firmly established, so they’re a pretty closed shop when it comes to making time for new friends or outsiders.”

“She hit on the idea of Kim and figured it wouldn’t be too hard to arrange a meet-up, but instead of jumping at the chance, Kim’s not returning Meghan’s emails or calls.

“The word has essentially gotten back to Meghan that she’s not keen on hanging out with the Sussexes at all, which is a huge blow.”