Kristin Cavallari finds new boyfriend after calling it quits with Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari has confirmed she’s already “dating someone” three months after parting ways with her boyfriend Mark Estes.

During an appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast, the 38-year-old TV personality hinted that the guy she is dating is a “retired athlete” but did not reveal his identity.

“I’m kinda dating someone else now! I’m not going to say who it is and it’s really new,” Kristin told host Bunny XO.

Calling her mystery man “a good guy,” the Laguna Beach alum shared that he’s in his 40s and has kids from his previous relationship.

“F–k, this is what I’ve been needing, so we will see! He’s coming to stay with me in a couple of days,” revealed Kristin.

“He retired a couple of years ago and he’s got so much depth and I just love talking to him,” added The Hills alum. “We connect on so many different levels.”