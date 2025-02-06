Khloé Kardashian shares bizarre motivation behind staying in shape

Khloé Kardashian is spilling the beans on what inspires her to work out.

The reality star, 40, was sharing the screen with a Los Angeles-based celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser in a recent episode of The Kardashians when the conversation shifted to fitness and dating.

In that segment, Khloé read one of the lawyer’s quotes to her.

“I don't dress or work out so people will take a picture of me, I do it because I hope I'm going to get laid,” the Good American cofounder quoted Wasser's 2022 interview with The New Yorker.

Although Wasser—whose former clients include Khloé’s sister, Kim Kardashian—could not recall saying any such thing, the lawyer did admit she doesn't dress or work out to "get a picture taken of me," before adding, “So let’s do it to get laid.”

Khloé admitted to that already being her reason for working out.

“Listen, I work out to get laid,” the mother-of-two confessed. “I’m like, ‘Someone’s gonna see this naked one day,’ and it has to look good. … one day.”

Khloé is believed to have been single ever since her split from Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two kids True, 6, and Tatum, 2.

Khloé and Tristan dated on and off from 2016 to 2021 before splitting over rumours of Thompson's infidelity.