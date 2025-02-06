 
Geo News

Khloé Kardashian shares bizarre motivation behind staying in shape

Khloé Kardashian talks love life in a recent episode of 'The Kardashians'

By
Web Desk
|

February 06, 2025

Khloé Kardashian shares bizarre motivation behind staying in shape
Khloé Kardashian shares bizarre motivation behind staying in shape

Khloé Kardashian is spilling the beans on what inspires her to work out.

The reality star, 40, was sharing the screen with a Los Angeles-based celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser in a recent episode of The Kardashians when the conversation shifted to fitness and dating.

In that segment, Khloé read one of the lawyer’s quotes to her.

“I don't dress or work out so people will take a picture of me, I do it because I hope I'm going to get laid,” the Good American cofounder quoted Wasser's 2022 interview with The New Yorker.

Although Wasser—whose former clients include Khloé’s sister, Kim Kardashian—could not recall saying any such thing, the lawyer did admit she doesn't dress or work out to "get a picture taken of me," before adding, “So let’s do it to get laid.”

Khloé admitted to that already being her reason for working out.

“Listen, I work out to get laid,” the mother-of-two confessed. “I’m like, ‘Someone’s gonna see this naked one day,’ and it has to look good. … one day.”

Khloé is believed to have been single ever since her split from Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two kids True, 6, and Tatum, 2.

Khloé and Tristan dated on and off from 2016 to 2021 before splitting over rumours of Thompson's infidelity. 

Prince William talks about ‘finding words' amid grief video
Prince William talks about ‘finding words' amid grief
Prince Harry had amazing ‘pre-Meghan' friendship with famous comedian video
Prince Harry had amazing ‘pre-Meghan' friendship with famous comedian
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard takes jibe at fake accounts
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard takes jibe at fake accounts
Khloé Kardashian shares mom Kris Jenner's bold advice
Khloé Kardashian shares mom Kris Jenner's bold advice
Meghan Markle drops hint of Harry marriage in new video video
Meghan Markle drops hint of Harry marriage in new video
Meghan Markle upset as ‘lot of teeth' try to take her down video
Meghan Markle upset as ‘lot of teeth' try to take her down
Emilia Pérez director gets honest about Karla Sofía Gascón
Emilia Pérez director gets honest about Karla Sofía Gascón
Blake Lively hit with $7M defamation lawsuit from crisis publicist
Blake Lively hit with $7M defamation lawsuit from crisis publicist