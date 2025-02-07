Justin, Hailey Bieber spotted in NYC amid marriage speculation

Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted dining with supermodel Kendall Jenner on Thursday evening, as speculation continues to swirl regarding their marriage and the singer’s well-being.

According to Daily Mail, the 30-year-old pop star appeared noticeably disheveled, wearing a black hoodie without a shirt despite the chilly weather

Meanwhile, his 28-year-old wife, Hailey, opted for a a leopard-print coat and oversized brown slacks.

The couple, who share a five-month-old son, Jack, maintained somber expressions throughout their outing at Brooklyn’s renowned pizzeria, Lucali.

Their public appearance came amid persistent rumors about their relationship, with sources close to the couple suggesting that Hailey has been struggling with Justin’s unpredictable behavior.

As per the publication, some of her friends have even advised her to consider separating from the singer.

Fans have also expressed concern over the couple’s recent public outings, where they appeared visibly tense.

Furthermore, speculation intensified after Justin seemingly unfollowed Hailey on Instagram, though he later claimed his account had been hacked.

Adding to the scrutiny, the singer's past associations, particularly with music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently facing multiple allegations, have come under renewed attention.

Despite their recent dinner together, questions about the state of their marriage persist.

It is worth mentioning that fatherhood has not significantly changed Justin’s behavior, and their separate visits to the celebrity-frequented Bar Pitti have only fueled further speculation, as per the outlet's claims.