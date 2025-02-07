Prince Harry, Meghan to spend more time with A list celebrity couple in 2025

Prince Harry has developed a close bond with musician Chris Martin and the Duke is excited about his performance in the Invictus Games.

According to a source, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to spend time with Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

“Harry and Chris have been friends for more than ten years, they adore each other,” a source told Life & Style, “and the good news is Meghan and Dakota get on brilliantly.”

The Invictus Games will kick off on February 8 with an opening ceremony featuring artists like Katy Perry, Nelly Furtado, Noah Kahan and Roxanne Bruneau in addition to Martin.

Harry has reportedly been pals with the Coldplay artist for a decade now. However the duo live two hours away from each other and don’t see each other often. Now, their significant others are also getting along and want to meet up more often in 2025.

The mole shared: “They haven’t had a whole lot of time together since Harry moved to California,” as “Chris is always so busy touring and Dakota’s schedule is crazy too.”

“They live two hours apart so popping over for tea isn’t realistic, they’ve vowed that 2025 will see more hangout sessions with the four of them.”

They continued: “They’re working on locking in a weekend where Chris and Dakota can come to the place in Montecito and hang out. The boys can surf and maybe even play some polo, Meghan will cook, and they can all just chill out together.”

“Harry’s really looking forward to spending time with Chris next week after he performs but he’s hoping that won’t be the only time he gets to see him this month, he’s pushing to get some couples’ time in the books,” the mole concluded.