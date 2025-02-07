Elton John opens up about THAT studio meltdown

 
Elton John has opened up about his studio meltdown while working with collaborator and friend Brandi Carlile.

The music icon revealed that he felt doubt about himself as he tried to make new music.

In the furious outburst scene in his documentary, the Cold Heart hitmaker tore a piece of paper and slammed his headphones down as he says: “I'm going home” and dubs the session a “f***ing nightmare.”

Elton addressed the outburst while talking to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2

He said: “I was in a very very dark place of doubt, I was tired, I wasn't feeling well and after I got through that weak period of feeling like that, it just flew and it was just amazing.”

Elton confessed: “I had more doubt on this record than I had ever had in my life.

just wanted it to be special. And you can't guarantee when you walk into a studio that you're gonna come out with something special.”

"But if I'd have been on my own without Brandi and Berni and Andrew, this record would never have got made,” he shared.

"It was the combination of all the energy in the room, all the aggravation, all the anxiety, pushed us to make electric music,” he noted with gratitude.

Elton John’s new record is called Who Believes In Angels? and will be released on April 4. 

