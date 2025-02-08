Channing Tatum drops bombshell about his Super Bowl Sunday

Channing Tatum’s Super Bowl Sunday is not just about football—he is gearing up for something special.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the 44-year-old actor and producer shared that he doesn’t have big plans for Super Bowl LIX on February 9, when the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He said, "I wish I had more elaborate plans for it. I'm going to be at my daughter's Irish Celtic dance competition."

Tatum went on to reveal that he would be watching Celtic dancing at a hotel on Super Bowl Sunday, saying, "I think that I'll be watching Irish Celtic dancing at some hotel somewhere."

After his daughter’s competition, he noted that "at some point before the game starts, we'll probably have to find a screen somewhere and just watch it there. So that's my plan so far."

Notably, during the Super Bowl, which FOX will broadcast, the Step Up star will appear in a STōK Cold Brew Coffee commercial.

The ad is made by Ryan Reynolds’ company, Maximum Effort, in which Tatum is in Magic Mike mode, teaching Welsh football team Wrexham AFC, co-owned by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, dance moves in their locker room.