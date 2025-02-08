 
Geo News

Channing Tatum drops bombshell about his Super Bowl Sunday

'Blink Twice' star reveals an unexpected twist to his plans for the biggest football day of the year

By
News Desk
|

February 08, 2025

Channing Tatum drops bombshell about his Super Bowl Sunday
Channing Tatum drops bombshell about his Super Bowl Sunday

Channing Tatum’s Super Bowl Sunday is not just about football—he is gearing up for something special.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the 44-year-old actor and producer shared that he doesn’t have big plans for Super Bowl LIX on February 9, when the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He said, "I wish I had more elaborate plans for it. I'm going to be at my daughter's Irish Celtic dance competition."

Tatum went on to reveal that he would be watching Celtic dancing at a hotel on Super Bowl Sunday, saying, "I think that I'll be watching Irish Celtic dancing at some hotel somewhere."

After his daughter’s competition, he noted that "at some point before the game starts, we'll probably have to find a screen somewhere and just watch it there. So that's my plan so far."

Notably, during the Super Bowl, which FOX will broadcast, the Step Up star will appear in a STōK Cold Brew Coffee commercial.

The ad is made by Ryan Reynolds’ company, Maximum Effort, in which Tatum is in Magic Mike mode, teaching Welsh football team Wrexham AFC, co-owned by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, dance moves in their locker room.

Zayn Malik bids farewell to his first solo tour ever
Zayn Malik bids farewell to his first solo tour ever
Anthony Mackie gets honest about impact of fame on dating life video
Anthony Mackie gets honest about impact of fame on dating life
Brittney Spencer drops bombshell about singing next to Beyonce
Brittney Spencer drops bombshell about singing next to Beyonce
Shania Twain makes rare comment on ‘freedom' in music industry
Shania Twain makes rare comment on ‘freedom' in music industry
Britney Spears planning new property addition amid therapy sessions: Source
Britney Spears planning new property addition amid therapy sessions: Source
Prince Harry 'extremely worried' about Meghan Markle's safety video
Prince Harry 'extremely worried' about Meghan Markle's safety
Prince Harry receives good news from Trump as he leaves for Canada with Meghan
Prince Harry receives good news from Trump as he leaves for Canada with Meghan
What is the Kennedy Center?
What is the Kennedy Center?