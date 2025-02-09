 
Kanye West faces strong reaction to his offensive posts on X

February 09, 2025

David Schwimmer, the Friends star, is leading the call to ban Kanye West from X after he fired off multiple offensive tweets.

The star, who identifies as Jewish, called on the head of the social platform, Elon Musk, to boot the Power hitmaker out, writing, "This is so 2022. We can't stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk."

"Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X," he continued. "That's twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews."

"I don't know what's worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities, including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point," the 58-year-old concluded. "Silence is complicity."

Besides David, Travis Scott also seemingly reacted to Ye's shocking tweets. 

A fan page of the Antidote rap star noticed he has unfollowed the Donda rapper from Instagram and X despite the pair's longstanding working relationship.

