Prince Harry, Meghan warned against reacting to Trump's remarks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to stay silent in response to President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about them.

In his interview with The New York Post, Trump said he wouldn’t deport Harry as the Duke has enough to deal with his wife, whom he dubbed “terrible.”

Broadcaster and royal biographer Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "President Trump is clearly not a Harry and Meghan fan and what he actually said was, 'she's terrible'.”

He continued: "I'm sure that behind the scenes they [Harry and Meghan] will have lots to say, but they'd be very wise not to say anything in public, and I don't suppose for one minute they will.”

“There's nothing to be gained by that - in a way, they're very lucky that this matter has been set to rest because it did look a little bit worrying,” he added.

Hugo added: "I always thought that President Trump had more important things to think about than what he did with Prince Harry, but knowing to some extent the nature of the beast I had a feeling there was always the possibility that he would get a bit of cheap publicity out of pushing him out, which would have been in some extent a sort of a cheap shot.”

He concluded: "On the other hand, of course, if Prince Harry filled in his form and said that he had nothing to do with drugs, when, in fact, in his book he tells us that he did have things to do with drugs then I suppose I can see that he must be treated like everybody else.”