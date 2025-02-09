'Nosferatu' director teases his upcoming 'darkest' film

Nosferatu filmmaker Robert Eggers is known for making films that send shivers through the audience.



Now, he is teasing his upcoming project: Werwulf.

During a Q&A session at Film At Lincoln Center, he said that his forthcoming film, slated to be released for Christmas 2026, "It's a medieval werewolf movie. It's also the darkest thing I've ever written by far."

His announcement comes hot on the heels of Nosferatu, which is riding a wave of success.

Not only did the remake perform better than expectations, but it also generated more than triple its production budget at the box office.

In the meantime, Robert has garnered much praise for his work, and Martin Scorsese is one of them.

Sharing his thoughts on his film, he told Turner Classic Movies' Dave Karger that it was "Amazing," adding that anything this guy does is amazing. And that's one [film] you don't do much after seeing. You're still in the world. You're in Transylvania, and it's really, [laughs] whoa. Man, he's something."