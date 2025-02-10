Ryan Reynolds called 'absolute idiot' by 'Mission Impossible' star?

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has also been at the receiving end of backlash from Justin Baldoni sympathizers since his wife Blake Lively sued her "It Ends With Us" co-star.

Lately, a clip of Rebecca Ferguson was circulated online with claims that she refers to Reynolds while talking about an "absolute idiot" co-star.

"The Mission Impossible" actress's widely circulated clip contains remarks made during her "Reign with Josh Smith" podcast in 2024.

Rebecca Ferguson worked with Ryan Reynolds in 2017 sci-fi horror movie "Life".

During the interview, Ferguson shared a story about standing up for herself against a difficult co-star, but she didn't specify which movie or co-star she was referring to.

According to Justin Baldoni's supporters, she was talking about Ryan Reynolds. Others argued that she couldn't have said this about Reynolds because he dies in the movie and didn't share much scenes with Ferguson.

A large number of people said Jake Gyllenhaal could be the actor she was referring to.

Rebecca Ferguson, however, made it clear that it wasn't Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman, with whom she worked on "Mission Impossible" and "The Greatest Showman," respectively.



