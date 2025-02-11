King Charles strongly responds to latest allegations

King Charles has apparently sent a strong message to his critics with a major move after the monarch and his elder son Prince William faced latest allegations.

According to the People Magazine, a new investigation claims that King Charles and Prince William reportedly make millions in income from contracts that their respective royal estates have with charities, public services and more.

The claims were made in November last year.

Following these allegations, the monarch has given Prime Minister Keir Starmer a guided tour of his environmentally friendly, sustainable housing project in Cornwall, in a rare joint visit.

The duo and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner visited Nansledan, a new housing development outside the seaside town of Newquay in Cornwall, southwest England.

It was developed by the Duchy of Cornwall royal estate when Charles, a keen environmentalist, was heir to the throne and in possession of the duchy and the Duke of Cornwall title, now held by his son Prince William.

Later, the palace shared a video and said, “The King, accompanied by the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, has been in Nansledan today.

“Inspired by nature, Newquay Orchard provides a range of opportunities, including vocational learning, adult education, skills development and arts events. In 2024, the orchard grew 6.8 tonnes of food for the community!”

At Nansledan School, the trio met staff and pupils on a tour of the school. Designed and built by the Duchy of Cornwall, the school was officially opened by the king in March 2020.