Cameron Diaz gets honest about women's safety on set post Me Too

Cameron Diaz has returned to acting after a break of 10 years, and she has noticed some differences in the industry

Cameron Diaz is expressing her surprise and delight at how the film industry has changed in the 10 years she spent at home.

Cameron made her acting comeback recently with Netflix’s Back in Action alongside Jamie Foxx.

During an appearance on SkipIntro podcast, The Holiday star expressed her surprise over the way inappropriate behavior on set is now handled.

“The industry is so different,” the Charlie’s Angels star declared.

She reflected: “I definitely have to say that #MeToo changed everything. It’s palpable. You walk onto the set and it is different. It wasn’t just like the higher-ups [back then]. There was always just that one guy, you know, on set, that you were like, ‘God, here he comes again.’ There were always layers and layers of inappropriateness that you just kind of had to put up with. As women, you just had to like [laugh it off]. Some people you have to be forceful with and put up the boundaries, and others you can’t give them the time of day.”

“It has changed. It’s not the same,” she continued.

She explained: “I have never in my entire career had HR come in prior to a movie and talk about what is appropriate and what is inappropriate behavior. And there’s a hotline, which Netflix has, to call anonymously to report any issues that you might be feeling. Wow, that is amazing. The level of security of safety you feel as a woman now on set is. … I never felt that before this film.”

Despite her two-film deal with Netflix, Cameron Diaz said last month that she may or may not continue acting.