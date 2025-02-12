 
Geo News

Ariana Grande breaks silence on shocking therapist rumours

‘Wicked’ star shares how Glinda role has helped with the pressure of being a pop star

By
Web Desk
|

February 12, 2025

Ariana Grande breaks silence on shocking therapist rumours
Ariana Grande breaks silence on shocking therapist rumours

Ariana Grande has set the record straight on rumours about her therapist.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Grande addressed speculation that her therapist had abandoned her.

The singer and actress said, "I was so lucky to have incredible friends and family and an incredible therapist, even though there were rumors about her leaving me."

"It was just a crazy time: All I wanted was to sing and for it to be about my work, and it felt like the more successful the music became, the more people tried to destroy me," Grande added.

Moreover, Grande, who recently starred as Glinda in the Wicked, shared that stepping into a new role helped her to take a break from the pressure of being a pop star.

Grande said, "At a certain point, you get tired of that [pop star] character, because it is a character."

"There are pieces of you and your story that are woven throughout your songwriting, but then, because of the way it travels and becomes sensationalized, it gets away from you," she added. "And beneath all of it is just a girl from Boca who loves art, and I think that’s why it’s been such a deeply healing gift to disappear into this character — to take off one mask and put on another."

It is worth mentioning that the second part of the musical, titled, Wicked: For Good is scheduled to release on November 21, 2025.  

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show hailed as 'the best ever'
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show hailed as 'the best ever'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get exposed for inappropriate behavior
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get exposed for inappropriate behavior
Khloe Kardashian drops bombshell about Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble's wedding
Khloe Kardashian drops bombshell about Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble's wedding
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin open up about 'Rust' shooting case
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin open up about 'Rust' shooting case
Prince Harry's vengeful past comes out where he plagued his kin with pain
Prince Harry's vengeful past comes out where he plagued his kin with pain
The way Meghan looks at Harry! Duke and Duchess kill separation rumors
The way Meghan looks at Harry! Duke and Duchess kill separation rumors
Prince Harry with his ‘petty vendettas' has come face to face with fire: ‘You lack more'
Prince Harry with his ‘petty vendettas' has come face to face with fire: ‘You lack more'
Meghan Markle branded a party crasher: ‘She's never been a host!' video
Meghan Markle branded a party crasher: ‘She's never been a host!'