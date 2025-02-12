Ariana Grande breaks silence on shocking therapist rumours

Ariana Grande has set the record straight on rumours about her therapist.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Grande addressed speculation that her therapist had abandoned her.

The singer and actress said, "I was so lucky to have incredible friends and family and an incredible therapist, even though there were rumors about her leaving me."

"It was just a crazy time: All I wanted was to sing and for it to be about my work, and it felt like the more successful the music became, the more people tried to destroy me," Grande added.

Moreover, Grande, who recently starred as Glinda in the Wicked, shared that stepping into a new role helped her to take a break from the pressure of being a pop star.

Grande said, "At a certain point, you get tired of that [pop star] character, because it is a character."

"There are pieces of you and your story that are woven throughout your songwriting, but then, because of the way it travels and becomes sensationalized, it gets away from you," she added. "And beneath all of it is just a girl from Boca who loves art, and I think that’s why it’s been such a deeply healing gift to disappear into this character — to take off one mask and put on another."

It is worth mentioning that the second part of the musical, titled, Wicked: For Good is scheduled to release on November 21, 2025.