Ty Dolla $ign speaks out on Kanye West's shocking posts?

February 13, 2025

A score of celebrities slammed Kanye West over his offensive posts. His close collaborator Ty Dolla $ign also appeared to have called him out.

The Carnival hitmaker shared a post on Instagram Story, writing, "I do not condone ANY form of hate speech towards ANYBODY."

Though he did not name Ye or directly address his tweets, it comes on the heels of outrage the Grammy winner sparked by sharing his hateful views, particularly against the Jewish community.

Also, Ty's statement comes as pressure is reportedly building on Kim Kardashian to break her silence on the matter.

Insiders told Daily Mail that the SKIMS mogul's close circle is urging the mother-of-four to condemn her ex-husband's antics.

"People close to Kim are trying to encourage her to address Kanye's posts for the sake of their children and to get ahead of it in case it gets worse," the tipster tattled.

"If Kim continues to let it fly it may get worse. Something needs to be done, some type of intervention and if Kim can launch that, many around her think it will be the best for everyone involved," the source concluded.

