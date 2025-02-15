 
Jason Kelce reveals Valentine's Day tradition he's passing down to his kids

Jason and Kylie Kelce are now expecting their fourth child together

February 15, 2025

Jason Kelce reveals Valentine's Day tradition he's passing down to his kids

Jason Kelce is getting inspired by a Valentine's Day tradition his wife Kylie shares with her own dad.

The former athletes sat for a Valentine's Day special on Kylie's podcast Not Gonna Lie where they touched upon marital advices and Valentine's Day traditions, including one the podcast host has been experiencing first-hand with her own father.

"[Kylie] had a tradition with her father ... where Big Ed would go and buy chocolates and [a] card," explained Jason, who is now dad to Bennett, almost 2, Elliotte, 3, and Wyatt, 5.

"So far, Kylie has been doing that and then giving them to me to give to the girls. But now I think it's time for me to really take this initiative and actually get gifts for the girls."

Kylie then recalled the best piece of marital advice she once heard was that "you should always be dating your spouse" because it "keeps [the spark] alive."

Meanwhile, Jason maintained that he doesn't take marriage advice from other people because "most people are full of s***."

"I feel like most advice when it comes to kids or marriage, it can work for certain people's marriages and kids, but everybody's different," the retired NFL star explained. "And I try to take a lot of it with a grain of salt."

