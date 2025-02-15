Selena Gomez unveils how her life changed after meeting Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has opened up about unconditional love that she has received from her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

While chatting with Interview Magazine, the Scared Of Loving You singer candidly talked about how her life has changed after meeting with her beau.

"I don’t think that I have life figured out in any way." she said, "My perspective on it, in a simplistic way, is that I actually feel valued.”

“I feel seen. I feel respected. And I think that’s all I’ve ever really wanted. I’ve kind of been alone in the world,” Gomez told the publication.

For those unversed, the songstress and Justin Bieber dated on-and-off for eight years, from 2010 to 2018.

“I was alone for five years before we got together, and I think that really helped me appreciate someone like Ben,” the Only Murders In The Building actress added.

After dating for more than a year, Gomez and Blanco got engaged in December 2024.

Moreover she shared insights into her relationship, she continued, "He gets so weirded out by me saying this, but genuinely, 10 years ago.”

“I wasn’t in a space in my life where I could have accepted the kind of patience, the kind of unconditional love that he gives me."

The couple were asked about their children’s religion as the 32-year-old singer follows Catholic and the 36-year-old record producer is Jewish.

Before concluding, Blanco said, "We want our kids to have both of our values, both of our morals, and hopefully when we mix them up in a pot they’ll (turn out good)."