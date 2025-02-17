Prince Harry warned as Donald Trump has other plans for him: Source

Prince Harry is warned of being careful as Donald Trump is planning legal action against him.



The Duke of Sussex is warned the new President of America would like to have a prosecution against his drug confessions in memoir ‘Spare,’ even if Trump doesn’t deport him.

Mr Trump earlier said: "I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

Now, a source has told Mail on Sunday: "President Trump has made it very clear that if Harry is found to have not told the truth on his visa application, then he could face prosecution."

The source added: "President Trump has said he won't deport Harry but there is no doubt he would support a prosecution.

"The word in Washington is he should be very worried indeed. There is no love lost between the Sussexes and President Trump."