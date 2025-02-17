Kate Middleton, Prince William mark historic shift that Firm ‘could never'

Kate Middleton’s shift in personality, and approach with the public has just sparked a major conversation surrounding the shift the Firm is undergoing at this time.

The editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward made this admission, according to Kate Mansey’s piece for The Times.

In it the editor said, “I think Kate’s illness was a real shock to William.”

After all, “When people go through a life-threatening illness like cancer they always say it really changes their perspective on life and makes them more aware of the world around them.”

And now that she’s in remission the editor added, “I think that’s why they are engaging with the public now on a more emotional level. There is a lot more hugging in the royal family, which I never thought I would see.”

Even royal historian Ian Lloyd chimed in, in agreement, according to Ms Mansey.

Because “The monarchy is changing and when it comes to showing their emotions, and the royal family has come an awfully long way in that respect.”

Before concluding he also added, “When you look at the latest social media posts from the Prince and Princess of Wales, which people do really respond to and relate to, it is a far cry from the slightly awkward picture of the late Queen and Prince Philip when they recreated their honeymoon picture at Broadlands to mark their 60th anniversary.”