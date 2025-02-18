 
Chinese film 'Nezha 2' hits major global milestone

The blockbuster film follows the success of its 2019 counterpart 'Nezha'

Web Desk
February 18, 2025

Chinese film 'Nezha 2' hits major global milestone

Nezha 2 has just made a significant impact on the global box office, surpassing Pixar's Inside Out 2.

According to data from ticketing platform Maoyan, the Chinese animated blockbuster has earned a total of 12.3 billion yuan ($1.69 billion), including pre-sales and overseas earnings, placing it among the top eight highest-grossing films worldwide.

More than 99% of Nezha 2 's earnings have come from mainland China, marking a stark contrast with Hollywood, which rely on a global distribution strategy.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 hit Nezha and is based on the 16th-century Chinese novel The Investiture of the Gods that follows a magical hero boy who defends the fortress town of Chentangguan.

Directed by Sichuan-born Yang Yu (also known as Jiaozi), the film opened in cinemas globally on February 14, 2025.  

