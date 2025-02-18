Chinese film 'Nezha 2' hits major global milestone

Nezha 2 has just made a significant impact on the global box office, surpassing Pixar's Inside Out 2.

According to data from ticketing platform Maoyan, the Chinese animated blockbuster has earned a total of 12.3 billion yuan ($1.69 billion), including pre-sales and overseas earnings, placing it among the top eight highest-grossing films worldwide.

More than 99% of Nezha 2 's earnings have come from mainland China, marking a stark contrast with Hollywood, which rely on a global distribution strategy.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 hit Nezha and is based on the 16th-century Chinese novel The Investiture of the Gods that follows a magical hero boy who defends the fortress town of Chentangguan.

Directed by Sichuan-born Yang Yu (also known as Jiaozi), the film opened in cinemas globally on February 14, 2025.