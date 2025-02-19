 
Geo News

Meghan Markle shows ‘no evidence' of divorce from Harry: Here's why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s divorce rumours are snubbed by an expert

By
Web Desk
|

February 19, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s divorce rumours are rubbished by an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently joined the Duke for Invictus Games in Vancouver, showcased natural feelings of ‘pride’ over husband.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: “I have seen absolutely no evidence that they are unhappy with one another. Indeed they have always seemed very much in love and in harmony

“We never question the marriage status of Edward and Sophie, or Anne and Tim, or indeed Charles and Camilla when they pursue their different engagements and focus on separate interests. So why do we do it with Harry and Meghan?”

“At the Invictus Games I saw a couple very much united in celebrating a hugely worthwhile achievement. The many stories we heard, and which Harry and Meghan listened to, proved that the Games have made a massive difference to servicemen and women injured or scarred by their military experiences,” Jennie explained.

“I saw a wife who was justifiably proud of what her husband had helped create. And I saw a husband who was hugely grateful for his partner’s support,” she concluded.

