Meghan Markle's ‘As Ever' brand goes live in major Instagram reveal

Meghan Markle surprised her fans after she launched her brand As Ever on Instagram a day after revealing the launch date.

In a video posted on her social media account on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex revealed she is rebranding American Riveria Orchard.

As Ever, set to launch in two weeks, will have products ranging from pet food to yoga gear, home decor and cookbooks, revealed Meghan.

Now, the Duchess has dropped the first look at her brand with debut post on the official Instagram account.

The picture shows Meghan dripping on what appears to be honey on a croissant. “You’re warmly invited: As ever, coming Spring 2025,” the caption read.

In the video announcing the rebrand, Meghan revealed, “In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on.”

“I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into. ‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always,’” she added.

“If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me. This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.

“I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love… As ever, Meghan.”