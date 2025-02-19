Meghan Markle hit with accusations about Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle has just been accused of using not just Prince Archie but now Princess Lilibet too, for clout.

The accusation has been issued by royal commentator Hugo Vickers.

He commented everything in an interview with The Sun, and in it he said, “I'm personally rather against people using their children for advertising purposes, especially when their children are officially members of the Royal Family.”

“They've been given princely titles. So, once again it's exploiting the royal side.”

“Also…we don't often see the children,” the expert also pointed out. “In fact, do we ever see them full on?”

“We see the back of the head, occasionally, or we see a hand, or we see something. It's all rather tantalising.”

“It's been like that right since the start. So I suppose that when they do appear it's like gosh, there they are, they exist.”