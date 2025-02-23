Prince William's aide reveals how the first month of Kate Middleton's cancer was like

The feelings that swamped Prince William at the time of his wife and father’s cancer disgnosis, just weeks apart has been brought to light by a former aide.

This aide in question, Jason Knauf sat with 60 minutes Australia to dish on everything and began by admitting, “Within a couple of weeks if you're Prince William, you find out that both your wife and your father have cancer.”

Even “I couldn't believe it,” he admitted. “It was awful, absolutely awful,” and what made it even worse was that it was “the lowest I've ever seen him,” in, Mr Knauf noted.

For those unversed with the two diagnoses, it happened back in March of 2024, and was shared via an emotional video uploaded by Kensington Palace after months of silence and speculation.

Just a week after that, news of King Charles’ own battle was also revealed, and both announcements followed brief stints in the hospital.

Its pertinent to mention that Mr Knauf didn’t end his chat there and admitted that even around the time of the ‘heavily’ doctored image of Kate for Mothers’ Day, “they hadn't told the children” and “were still working through how to tell the children,” because “they had to be parents first.”