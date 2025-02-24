 
Meghan Markle is told ‘Suits' option is best way forward

Meghan Markle is told she has better avenues to earn money

February 24, 2025

Meghan Markle is told she is making a big mistake of not returning to ‘Suits.’

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on her lifestyle brand, is told returning to her famous show reboot was a great opportunity to reclaim herself.

Royal correspondent Jack Royston told Matt Wilkinson on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show: "I have to say, I still cannot make out for the life of me why she didn't do a Suits reboot.

"Acting is what first forged a relationship between Meghan and the American people.

"Suits has had an absolutely wild run recently that nobody saw coming.

The expert added: "It's been so successful and loved. Again, I cannot work out for the life of me why she didn't just do a Suits relaunch."

"It's a crazy decision."

"She'd barely need to be in it. She could do a few scenes here and there and that would make the relaunch of the show.

"So it's madness to me that she didn't just do what she's good at, what she's known for.

"It's quick win, and it would have been fantastic. But yeah, for some reason she doesn't want to,” he noted.

